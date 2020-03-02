Who’s hosting?

Victoria Coren Mitchell once again puts the two teams to the test. Victoria revealed in an interview with RT that she initially tried to turn down the offer of presenting the show but after filming the pilot she was instantly hooked.

How does Only Connect work?

More like this

Contestants must engage in plenty of lateral thinking in order to find the links between four seemingly random words or phrases. The programme has become notorious for being the hardest quiz show on TV, even eclipsing University Challenge. There is no prize money on offer, the only motivation the teams need is the pride of being crowned Only Connect champions.

What’s with all the hieroglyphs?

Only Connect is one of the few shows where even picking the question poses a challenge. At the start of each round teams must choose from six Egyptian hieroglyphs – and hearing contestants call out twisted flax or eye of Horus is enough to put you off when you first tune in. However they were actually introduced to make things simpler after viewers complained the Greek letters, which were used in the first series, were too pretentious.

Will I get any answers right?

Probably not.

Do you have a review?

This is what Radio Times's David Butcher had to say about the latest episode:

This could be a historic edition of Only Connect (and wow, does the show do well for BBC2 – some weeks it secures more viewers than the blockbusting University Challenge). Because host Victoria Coren Mitchell boggles at the tortured logic of one particular question involving maps and place names.

“I genuinely think this is the most difficult question we have ever had,” she marvels, after a team cracks the code and gets the right answer. “This is a level of thinking that I would never get near.”

Advertisement

In a great contest between the Eggchasers and the Turophiles, Coren Mitchell also makes honourable mention of her husband David Mitchell’s comedy partner, Robert Webb.