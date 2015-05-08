Think of the Conservatives' success in England like a big blue baby grow – David Cameron's party are now predicted to be able to win enough seats for a majority government.

Scotland meanwhile has been painted yellow following the remarkable rise of the Scottish National Party, who have all but wiped out Scottish Labour. Even Maggie's red dummy is starting to look like wishful thinking.

Journalist Esther McCarthy tweeted the picture early this morning, although the earliest version we can find from last night actually came from tweeter @serialsockthief – due credit and all that.

And it's not just Maggie who can help us explain just what's going on in UK politics. Simpsons memes have been popping up all night, including Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy being compared to Homer. Later in the night, he too lost his seat.

Check in to the BBC to see the actual election map as the results come in. And remember, if you don't get the government you wanted, blame someone else...