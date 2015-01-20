Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch is bored of his current moniker (who wouldn't be when it has its own name generator?), and so has decided to use US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live to try out some new ones.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYKdmjq5lyg&controls=0

So whether it's certified public accountant David Weinstein, The Hamburgler, Sandi with an 'I' or John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt, it's time to pick your favourite new name for Benedict Cumberbatch.

And yes, of course this calls for a vote. Hope we haven't missed any...

