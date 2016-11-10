What is African black soap?
Here's what the Apprentice candidates should be looking for when asked to head out and purchase some African black soap...
Watching The Apprentice shopping task and wondering what the more exotic items like African black soap actually are? Then you've come to the right place...
Black soap, also known as African black soap, anago soap, alata simena and dudu-osun, is used for treating skin problems such as eczema and fine lines, as well as exfoliation and improving complexion. Many other health claims are also made about it.
It is made in West Africa from the ash of the bark and leaves of such plants as plantain, cocoa pods, palm and shea.
The sun-dried leaves and bark are roasted before oils and powders from the same plants are added and the soap is left to set.
