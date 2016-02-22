Ashton left the vibrant Vod behind to star as a civil servant forced to move from London to a small office in Northampton in Channel 4 comedy-drama Not Safe For Work. She also portrayed both Cleopatra and Eartha Kitt in Sky’s Psychobitches and popped up in Doctor Who as reluctant soldier Journey Blue. Could a full-time role as the Time Lord's companion just possibly be on the cards after Fresh Meat?

JP (Jack Whitehall)

JP’s been a very busy boy indeed between series. He voiced a Troll Priest in Disney’s Frozen, played Maria Von Trapp, Sleeping Beauty’s Prince and Diana Spencer (yes, really) in Sky’s Psychobitches and – of course – wrote, produced and starred in Bad Education on both cinema and TV screens. Whitehall also appeared in The Life of Rock with Brian Pern, Cockroaches, Backchat, Inside Number 9 and Thunderbirds are Go, and hosted last year’s Royal Variety performance. Basically, things are going pretty well for JW.

OREGON (Charlotte Ritchie)

Ritchie’s probably best known as Call The Midwife Nurse Barbara Gilbert these days, or for her work on cringe-inducing BBC3 comedy Siblings. You might also have spotted her on a few episodes of 8 Out of 10 Cats.

JOSIE (Kimberley Nixon)

Nixon’s popped up on TV screens alongside Friends star Matthew Perry in The Dog Thrower (a Playhouse Presents offering for Sky Arts), and also had a leading role in Sky's (now cancelled) medical drama Critical. She starred as Myfanwy Price in BBC Wales’ 2014 adaptation of Under Milk Wood and narrated BBC3 fly-on-the-wall documentary series The Call Centre. Nixon also won an episode of Celebrity Mastermind in December 2015, with Agatha Christie’s Poirot novels as her specialist subject.

KINGSLEY (Joe Thomas)

You might have spotted him in a little film called The Inbetweeners Movie 2 with old pals Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison. Or in a lesser spotted movie called Scottish Mussel.

HOWARD (Greg McHugh)

House hermit Howard has certainly been keeping busy: McHugh starred in an episode of Channel 4’s Dates, joined Fresh Meat co-star Jack Whitehall in the 2013 Bad Education Christmas special, playing homeless man Bonehead, and popped up in acclaimed BBC drama Marvellous as Neil Baldwin’s long-time friend Malcolm.

Fresh Meat returns to Channel 4 on Monday nights at 10pm