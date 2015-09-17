What happens when an X Factor act changes Olly Murs's lyrics to be about chips and gravy?
Olly Murs duets with X Factor act Paul who ditches mushy love for mushy peas
Published: Thursday, 17 September 2015 at 2:25 pm
X Factor act Paul has changed the lyrics to Olly Murs's track Wrapped Up to be about... food.
Forget mushy love, it's all about the mushy peas as Paul's lyrics describe a trip to the local chippy. And it seems to hit the right notes with Mr Murs who joins Paul on stage to duet with him on the rebooted track.
Simon Cowell laughs along but refuses to give the act a yes, but the crowd – and Murs himself – work hard to get casting voter Rita Ora on side...
For more auditions and backstage gossip tune in to The Xtra Factor Saturday at 9:30pm on ITV2
