Staging a musical in a theatre environment is nerve wracking, but the team assembled by ITV faced the wholly intimidating task of sending a live performance of The Sound of Music to millions over the airwaves. We didn't envy them one bit.

Advertisement

Luckily the broadcaster had assembled a talented bunch, with Kara Tointon taking on the role of Maria and Alexander Armstrong - who we're now convinced can do pretty much anything he turns his hand to - playing Max Detweiler.