What did you think of The Sound of Music Live?
Daring ITV production staged the beloved musical in a live TV broadcast. Did the cast handle the pressure?
Staging a musical in a theatre environment is nerve wracking, but the team assembled by ITV faced the wholly intimidating task of sending a live performance of The Sound of Music to millions over the airwaves. We didn't envy them one bit.
Luckily the broadcaster had assembled a talented bunch, with Kara Tointon taking on the role of Maria and Alexander Armstrong - who we're now convinced can do pretty much anything he turns his hand to - playing Max Detweiler.
But did the whole performance come together as you hoped? The course of live TV ne'er runs smooth, did you notice any production snafus? Let us know if the performance escaped the expected von Trapps in the comments section below.