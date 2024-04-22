The trio, who created the YouTube channel back in 2020, announced the news on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, on Friday, revealing "We’re leaving YouTube".

They also posted a link to their 'Goodbye YouTube' video.

Lim told Variety that YouTube, on which they've racked up 400 million views and amassed 2.9 million subscribers to date, "has been a wonderful home for us to sharpen our skills as filmmakers, grow as human beings, and connect directly with our fans".

He added: "I never thought we’d leave YouTube, so this move to [Watcher’s own] streaming [service] is a bittersweet one."

Lim continued. "But with the evolution of our content, along with the maturation of our fans' taste, this feels like the best move – putting the future of our company squarely into a platform that allows us to further our relationship with the people who watch and support us."

Bergara added: "From the very start of Watcher, our goal was to make television-quality unscripted content, and while YouTube helped us start that journey, the only way we can fully realise that vision is to do it on our own platform. So while it’s scary to leave a place that has been an amazing home to us, we know that this is a risk worth taking, just like leaving BuzzFeed was back in 2019."

So, how can you watch the new streaming service and how much does it cost? Read on for everything you need to know about Watcher.

Watcher Entertainment: Where can I watch the new subscription streaming service?

The beta version of the Watcher service is available to watch now, and is priced at $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

Those who sign up before 31st May will receive 30 per cent off the first year and will also unlock the opportunity to revive "a previously discontinued cult-favourite series by members-driven vote".

What content is going on the new Watcher streaming service?

To date, Watcher Entertainment has produced 22 series in the paranormal activity, food and edutainment spaces.

Watcher will keep its backlog of videos on YouTube, and will also put the first episodes of new seasons on the platform, but full new seasons will be exclusively available on the Watcher streamer going forward.

New series will include a reunion of the team behind Buzzfeed’s food show Worth It, as well as a new series called Travel season, which is being billed as a "globetrotting food and travel odyssey" beginning in Seoul, South Korea.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.