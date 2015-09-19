Their place in the contest came after winning RTÉ's reality show You're a Star, which called on the audience to vote for who they wanted to represent them.

McCaul and his sister were actually Ireland’s youngest entrants for Eurovision, just 16 and 23 at the time, but they failed to get past the semi-final round in Ukraine with their track 'Love?'. “Next question…” McCaul laughed when asked how well they did. “We didn’t do well.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALTXCVyclNI

The duo placed 14th out of 25, which wasn't enough to see them through. But McCaul has had a taste of that success and wants it back.

"We toured with Westlife, we toured Europe, we were signed to Universal, and it all fell apart," McCaul explained, with Donna now living in LA pursuing her own dream of a solo career. "Now I’m back singing in pubs and open mics. I just want it back. I just want success. To me it’s about achieving.”

How will McCaul get on in front of this year's X Factor judges? Tune in tonight from 8:00pm on ITV.