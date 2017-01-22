Watch the music videos featured in Dance Dance Dance episode 3
The celebrity couples will be recreating dances by everyone from Madonna to Beyoncé to Fred Astaire
Week three is the episode where Dance Dance Dance gets serious: the couple with the lowest score will be going home, with only four making it through to the next stage of the competition.
Before you watch the ITV show on Sunday, take a look at what dances they'll be recreating – from Billie Jean to Footloose to Rhythm Nation.
Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke
Duo: RUN-DMC & Jason Nevins, It's Like That
Jonny's solo: Puttin' On The Ritz, from Fred Astaire's 1946 film Blue Skies
Lucy-Jo Hudson and Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton
Duo: Kenny Loggins' Footloose, from the 1984 Kevin Bacon film
More like this
Lucy-Jo's solo: Lady Gaga, Bad Romance
JB Gill and Chloe Gill
Duo: Beyoncé, Naughty Girl
Chloe's solo: Janet Jackson, Rhythm Nation
Fiona Wade and Ronnie Del Barrio
Duo: Snap!, Rhythm Is A Dancer
Fiona's solo: Kylie Minogue, Can't Get You Out Of My Head
Jess Wright and Duane Lamonte
Duo: Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake, 4 Minutes
Duane's solo: Michael Jackson, Billie Jean
Dance Dance Dance airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV