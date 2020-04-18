Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder are just some of the names confirmed to be taking part.

In North America, the event will be broadcast live on Saturday 18th April on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia.

How to watch One World: Together at Home live in the UK

The show will be split into will perform in two separate broadcasts, one from 7pm-1am UK time (2-8pm ET in the US) Saturday 18th April and another from 1-3am UK time (2-8pm ET).

You can watch the show for free on:

This page (see Youtube video below)

Facebook

Instagram

Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Beats 1.

How to watch One World: Together at Home on BBC One

In the UK, BBC One will broadcast an adapted version on Sunday 19th April at 7:15pm, featuring highlights, exclusive performances from UK artists, and interviews with front line workers.

It will be presented by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary, and is set to feature exclusive performances from Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Tom Jones "and more".

In a statement, O'Leary said: "Clara, Claudia and I will bring UK viewers even more unique performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones to name a few. It will be a fitting tribute to those who are giving and sacrificing so much for our society.”

Amfo added: "Music holds the power to be uniquely restorative and unifying and I'm so looking forward to seeing that in full effect with One World: Together At Home. Do make sure you tune in this Sunday at 7.15 pm on BBC One as Claudia, Dermot I present you with special performances for our extra special healthcare workers from all over the world."

Lorna Clarke, Controller of BBC Pop, said: "I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time."

Additional content from the live event will be available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

Who are the artists set to perform on One World: Together at Home?

Highlights include Lady Gaga, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Steve Wonder, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, but they'll be joined by plenty more acts. The (very very very) long list of celebrities to appear at the event is as follows:

7pm-1am GMT

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Angèle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Becky G

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Cassper Nyovest

Charlie Puth

Christine and the Queens

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Erin Richards

FINNEAS

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Jack Black

Jacky Cheung

Jack Johnson

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

John Legend

Juanes

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Bublé

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

P.K. Subban

Picture This

Rita Ora

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

SOFI TUKKER

SuperM

The Killers

Tim Gunn

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

1-3am GMT

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Céline Dion

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Lizzo

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Usher

More acts are expected to appear on the show.

Who is hosting the One World: Together at Home show?

The event will be fronted by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

