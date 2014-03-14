Before you click play, read what the man himself had to say...

"You have to understand a few things about my life before watching it. First I started acting when I was very young. Played Captain Von Trapp in my high school production of the Sound of Music; which co-starred the great actress Mare Winningham (St. Elmos Fire), who one night got very ill and threw up in my Captain’s hat. I also used to go to the theatre regularly and once waiting for Katharine Hepburn after a performance in a play and she and I would begin a correspondence that lasted for years. Later when I met and worked with Jack Lemmon, he had his agent bring his prized golf bags from Los Angeles to Washington, DC - where we were performing Long Day’s Journey into Night at the National Theatre; and when his agent stepped out of the car, I was out in front of the hotel walking my dog - Sleight - and while we were talking my dog pissed all over Jack’s golf bags. This became a running joke between us that lasted for years. Anyway, I hope you enjoy this little video of my life. I’ve done some of the voices, which have been bunnified."

[embed]http://player.vimeo.com/video/86351573?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0[/embed]

Kevin Spacey's Life in 30 Seconds (and re-enacted by Bunnies) from Kevin Spacey on Vimeo.

