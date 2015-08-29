Watch girl band 4th Power open X Factor 2015 with a Bang Bang
The sister act from the Philippines blew away the judges with amazing vocals and dance moves in Wembley Stadium
Published: Saturday, 29 August 2015 at 7:57 pm
Simon Cowell couldn't have asked for a better act for the first X Factor Saturday of 2015 than girl band 4th Power.
The quiet girls from the Philippines huddle nervously on the stage at Wembley in front of Cowell, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and new judges Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw.
Then the music kicks in, and everything changes. Fierce choreography and wild vocals make the judges do so much more than sit up and take notice: Cheryl hardly stops shimmying to their version of Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's Bang Bang.
Watch the video of their performance below, and follow all the opening X Factor auditions from 8pm on ITV.
