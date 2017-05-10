She's uncovered one or two risqué words during her time in Countdown's Dictionary Corner (remember this?) but Susie Dent is going all out in a new All4 show investigating the history and usage of our favourite swear words.

Advertisement

We'll learn the stories behind the origins of words, the rich and varied ways they can be used (as if you didn't already know) and to stop things getting too lowbrow, there's a reminder that "the occupation with cursing is not simply a childish preoccupation with profanity, it’s a sign of an age-old love affair with the intricacies and nuances of our native tongue".