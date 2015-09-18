Watch Chris Ramsey get stuck in mud as the Time Crashers become Victorian Oystermen
As this exclusive clip shows, the male Time Crashers are having a far from glorious old time in the mud of the cold grey Suffolk Coast in Sunday's episode. And the women don’t have it much easier either…
The Time Crashers have been put through some grim old times in Channel 4’s reality show hit.
But few experiences are likely to be as unendurable as the moment in this Sunday’s episode when the chaps get stuck in the mud.
Comedian Chris Ramsey, footballer Jermaine Jenas and Keith Allen (who needs no introduction) have been tasked with the job of working as Victorian oystermen in the year 1885. And as you can see from the clip below, the work was pretty unpleasant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yYE1GjHkaE
Still, the female contingent including Kirstie Alley, Fern Britton and co haven’t exactly got an easy ride either.
More like this
They have to gather seaweed from the mud in huge skirts and tight corsets...
Time Crashers is on Channel 4 on Sunday 20th September at 8pm
READ MORE
Time Crashers proves there's still life in reality TV
Time Crashers: Meet the celebrities
Louise Minchin on skinning a deer and washing with urine in Time Crashers
Time Crashers review: Keith Allen, Kirstie Alley and Fern Britton serve up a weird but fun history lesson