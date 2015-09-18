Comedian Chris Ramsey, footballer Jermaine Jenas and Keith Allen (who needs no introduction) have been tasked with the job of working as Victorian oystermen in the year 1885. And as you can see from the clip below, the work was pretty unpleasant.

Still, the female contingent including Kirstie Alley, Fern Britton and co haven’t exactly got an easy ride either.

They have to gather seaweed from the mud in huge skirts and tight corsets...

Time Crashers is on Channel 4 on Sunday 20th September at 8pm

Time Crashers review: Keith Allen, Kirstie Alley and Fern Britton serve up a weird but fun history lesson