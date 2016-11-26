Want to be on The Apprentice? You can now apply for the next series
If you’re certain you could do better than Team Titans and Team Nebula, here’s your chance to prove it
Wish your job involved more yelling, backstabbing and running around? Long for an office where a colleague is thrown out every week after hours spent locked in a meeting room? Have some pithy one-liners about how great you are that you’ve been hoping to whip out for a while?
Well then, this has the makings of your lucky day – because applications are now open for the next series of The Apprentice, ushering in a whole new era of businesspeople fighting in front of Alan Sugar.
The application form can be found online here, where it includes spaces for personal details and disclaimers about whether you’ve worked in TV before, so head on over and aim for Lord Sugar’s £250k investment.
And remember – if you do things like describe yourself as ‘A streamlined dolphin of business’ you’re far more likely to get to the audition stages.
The Apprentice continues on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9.00pm