But now fans have the choice to replace all of them with a range of 50 new options, which you can pick by finding them in the Monopoly Mansion to the sound of some jazzy tunes. Panic not, you can choose to save the oldies, too.

Amongst the modern offerings are: aviator shades, a kissing emoji, a thumbs-up and an actual hashtag.

But it ain’t all bad – for traditionalists there is also an old-style record player, a type writer and a vintage telephone.

Voting is open until 31st January – sounds fun, right?

Not for everyone. Some fans of the game are very attached to the classic tokens and aren’t at all comfortable with the changes in store, with a certain canine piece holding a special place in people's hearts...

The dog is the best Monopoly piece, because you can stand him on his nose as well as his feet. EVERYBODY KNOWS THAT! — Read it Daddy (@Readitdaddy) January 10, 2017

Wow.