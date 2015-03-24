If you thought the Downton Abbey Uptown Funk parody was magical, you ain't seen nothin' yet: Lord Voldemort's taken on Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson and the results are spellbinding.

Advertisement

Dark Lord Funk sees the Harry Potter villain and his crew putting their own Death Eater spin on the hit track as they prepare to wage war on Hogwarts.

From his beloved pet snake/horcrux Nagini to Bellatrix Lestrange, Voldemort's best pals all make an appearance as He Who Must Not Be Named turns out to be He Who Can Not Be Tamed on the dance floor.

More like this

And there's even an epic dance-off between the evil wizard and the magical trio. Enjoy in full below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbdvogFyZZM

Someone call Michael Flatley – we've found the Dark Lord of the Dance.

Are you a Harry Potter superfan? Take the quiz to find out

Advertisement

Read More: 26 life lessons learned from Harry Potter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement