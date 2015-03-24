Voldemort proves he's Dark Lord of the Dance in Harry Potter Uptown Funk parody
He Who Must Not Be Named shows off his magical moves in Dark Lord Funk. Don't believe us? Just watch...
If you thought the Downton Abbey Uptown Funk parody was magical, you ain't seen nothin' yet: Lord Voldemort's taken on Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson and the results are spellbinding.
Dark Lord Funk sees the Harry Potter villain and his crew putting their own Death Eater spin on the hit track as they prepare to wage war on Hogwarts.
From his beloved pet snake/horcrux Nagini to Bellatrix Lestrange, Voldemort's best pals all make an appearance as He Who Must Not Be Named turns out to be He Who Can Not Be Tamed on the dance floor.
More like this
And there's even an epic dance-off between the evil wizard and the magical trio. Enjoy in full below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbdvogFyZZM
Someone call Michael Flatley – we've found the Dark Lord of the Dance.
Are you a Harry Potter superfan? Take the quiz to find out