Complete with a sunny garden, brilliant white marquee and an almost convincing Lady Mary lookalike, a gang of suited and booted singers perform the tune, with amended lyrics.

"Saturday night and we in the spot" becomes "in social class we're still on top" and rather than being too hot (hot damn) these period drama-inspired performers are "too prim (indeed)."

More like this

Sure, it would be a whole lot better if Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith could be persuaded to re-record the music video, but the new lyrics are really rather catchy.

Don't believe me? Just watch...

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO7t7fRk4IU