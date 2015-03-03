Uptown Funk done the Downton Abbey way
'Cause Downton Funk gon' give it to ya
Forget Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk. Sure, it spent seven weeks at UK number one, topped the charts around the world and won the Brit award for british single of the year – but it's been well and truly overshadowed by this new parody, inspired by hit ITV period drama Downton Abbey.
Yes, that's right, who cares about uptown, it's Downton's turn to funk you up.
Complete with a sunny garden, brilliant white marquee and an almost convincing Lady Mary lookalike, a gang of suited and booted singers perform the tune, with amended lyrics.
"Saturday night and we in the spot" becomes "in social class we're still on top" and rather than being too hot (hot damn) these period drama-inspired performers are "too prim (indeed)."
Sure, it would be a whole lot better if Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith could be persuaded to re-record the music video, but the new lyrics are really rather catchy.
Don't believe me? Just watch...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO7t7fRk4IU