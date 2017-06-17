Voice Kids science whizz Sebastian wows the judges with his wits
The 11-year-old Mensa member’s IQ is in the top 0.1% of the world’s population
The talented youngsters on the Voice Kids stage can all probably sing, dance and act but there’s one young boy among them who can do something extra special.
11-year-old Coventry Cathedral choir boy and accomplished pianist Sebastian Carrington (who was 10 when The Voice Kids was filmed) is a bit of a child prodigy.
He achieved Grade 8 with distinction on the piano when he was 9 and passed his Astronomy GCSE when he was just 8 years old.
He’s also quite the tech whizz, with a passion for electronics and coding. He’s made YouTube tutorials on the subject, including one in which he explains how to control an LED using a device known as a ‘Raspberry Pi’ and a ‘HC SR04 ultrasonic sensor’.
No, we don’t really know what that is either, but the incredible 11-year-old does. He's so clever he's already a member of Mensa.
More like this
And because you don’t feel terrible enough about yourself already, here’s a video of the choir at Coventry Cathedral performing an ‘introit’ - a psalm or antiphon sung or said while the priest approaches the altar for the Eucharist – that Sebastian actually composed.
We are NOT worthy.