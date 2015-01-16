"...looking down from planet moon."

Nope, now you've lost us.

Even Killinger wasn't sure if she was right.

More like this

"The planet moon? From the moon looking back at the earth," she corrected herself.

Mizrahi, however, was pretty darn sure she was right. "The moon is a planet, darling."

And that was it. It was like high school science books at dawn:

Killinger: "The sun is a star. Is the moon really a planet?"

Mizrahi: "The moon is a planet."

Killinger: "Don’t look at me like that, the sun is a star. Is the sun not a star?"

Mizrahi: "I don’t know what the sun is."

Killinger: "The sun is a star isn’t it? The sun is a star. The moon is not a planet."

Mizrahi: "THE MOON IS A PLANET."

Things seemed to calm down when Killinger appeared to get a message in her ear about the sun indeed being a star. Well, after she'd yelled that she was right.

Hopefully QVC also flogs astronomy books so they can discover the moon is actually Earth's only natural satellite.

Fast forward to seven minutes in unless you're particularly partial to cherry blossom print cardigans...

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBXOUCP518g