Viewers pick Joe and Jake to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest
The boys will now go on to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm in May
Hello Europe, Joe & Jake calling. The duo have been selected by the British public to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm, Sweden on May 14th.
The former Voice UK contestants beat off competition from Dulcima, Matthew James, Darline, Karl William Lund, and Bianca to claim the title following a public vote on BBC4's Eurovision: You Decide.
Victory for Bianca or Dulcima seemed a sure thing after the specialist panel gave their verdicts, but the boys stole the hearts of the British public and stormed to victory with You're Not Alone.
You might recognise Joe and Jake from The Voice UK, as they both competed in the competition last year. Jake Shakeshaft was on Team will.i.am and departed during the Knockouts, while Joe Woolford made it all the way to the semi-finals on Team Rita.
The pair officially announced their decision to join forces on February 6th, but they've been busy collaborating on cover songs ever since.
You Are Not Alone was penned by Justin J Benson, Schwartz and S.Kanes.
Hosted by Mel Giedroyc, the 90-minute live Eurovision spectacular featured performances from reigning champion and Eurovision 2016 co-host Måns Zelmerlöw. The UK's last Song Contest winner, Katrina of Katrina and The Waves, also performed on the night with the winning song from the 1997 competition, Love Shine a Light.
When is Eurovision 2016 on TV?
The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC4 on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.
The Eurovision Song Contest will air on BBC1 on Saturday 14th May.