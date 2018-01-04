In the "double jeopardy" round, contestant Nick Spicher was given a clue: "A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic."

He answered "What is Gangster's Paradise Lost?" and was initially given the point – but not for long.

There was deliberation at the judges' table as live gameplay continued, then a discussion between the producers, the writers, and the show's independent third-party observers, and the answer came back: no money for Nick.

Jeopardy's website explains: "Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning ­– making his response unacceptable."

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, "gangsta" and "gangster" are two different words with separate definitions:

Gangsta: [informal] A gang member; [mass noun] A type of rap music featuring aggressive macho lyrics, often with reference to gang violence.

Gangster: A member of a gang of violent criminals.

Poor Nick – perhaps he would do well to remember the wise words of Coolio: "Too much television watching, got me chasing dreams / I'm a educated fool with money on my mind."