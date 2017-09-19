University Challenge viewers were obsessed with a contestant's multicoloured jumper
Howe from Fitzwilliam College made waves on Twitter with his choice of attire
It's not the first time, and it won't be the last, that a student's choice of attire has stolen the show on University Challenge.
This week it was Howe from Fitzwilliam college, sporting an eye-catching multi-coloured jumper, that led to budding fashion critics taking to Twitter to poke fun, comparing it to Joseph's Technicolor Dreamcoat, jumpers from retro children's show Rainbow and the clown from IT. I see Saved By The Bell, but that may be a generational thing.
Those who joined in on the ribbing may feel bad when they hear that the jumper was allegedly made for his late father in the 1980s, and was worn in tribute.
Howe had the last laugh, however, as his team saw off Leicester University to make it into the next round.
You keep doing your thing, Howe.
More like this
University Challenge airs Mondays at 8pm on BBC2