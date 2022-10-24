Jeremy Paxman is overseeing the series for the last time before he is replaced by Amol Rajan in autumn 2023, and it's been a brilliant start to the veteran presenter's final run – with some very close match-ups already.

Over the years, University Challenge has become a staple of the BBC's game show output, and the fiendishly difficult quizzing contest is now well into the first round of its 2022/23 edition.

Normally, the series airs new episodes on Monday evenings, but tonight the quiz is absent from the BBC Two schedule.

If you're wondering why that's the case, read on for everything you need to know about when the show will be back.

Why isn't University Challenge on tonight?

Rugby League World Cup. Getty Images

The reason that no episode of University Challenge is airing tonight is that BBC Two is broadcasting live action from the Men's Rugby League World Cup.

The channel is airing coverage of Wales's group D clash with Tonga as The Dragons look to bounce back from their loss to the Cook Islands in their opening fixture last week.

Mark Chapman will present all the coverage from Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens.

When is University Challenge next on TV?

The good news is you won't have to wait long to see the next episode of the show – it returns with the latest episode tomorrow night.

The episode will air at 7:30pm on BBC Two on Tuesday 25th October, with Oriel College, Oxford set to go up against Christ's College, Cambridge in a bid to secure a place in the next round.

University Challenge airs tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC Two. For the latest scheduling updates, see our TV Guide.

