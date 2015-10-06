Sorry, did we hear that right?

Let's just check shall we?

Yep, Sphincter Preservation, that's definitely what she said. So, any comments about that, Twitter? Yep, thought so...

Almost as surprising – and just as pleasing to most – was the rare sight of an all-female team...

Although, didn't one of them look kind of familiar...?

We hope this wasn't a spoiler for an episode of Family Guy we haven't seen yet.

Come to think of it, Sphincter Preservation sounds exactly like the kind of thing Peter Griffin would come up with...