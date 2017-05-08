UK's last Eurovision winner Katrina Leskanich will read out the country's douze points in Ukraine
Leskanich, who claimed victory in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves, follows in the footsteps of Richard Osman and Nigella Lawson by delivering the UK's scores
It’s been 20 years since the UK won Eurovision with Love Shine a Light and to celebrate (or rub it in) Katrina Leskanich is going back to the song contest to deliver the country’s douze points.
American singer Leskanich – who nabbed more than her fair share of 12s representing the UK with British band Katrina and the Waves in 1997 – will follow in Richard Osman’s footsteps and read out the results of the UK jury vote during Saturday night’s broadcast.
She’ll have big shoes to fill, though: The Pointless judge – and Eurovision superfan – was an immensely popular choice with UK and European viewers alike, proving quite the hit when he read out the votes during Sweden’s 2016 spectacular.
He was preceded by Nigella Lawson, who dished out the UK’s points in 2015 in Vienna, Austria.
“I am honoured and delighted to be invited to be the spokesperson for the UK at Eurovision this year” said Leskanich. “It makes it extra special as this year is the 20th anniversary of my win in 1997 with Love Shine A Light.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8oTtSTRdSw?ecver=1
The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 with commentator Graham Norton.