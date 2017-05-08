She’ll have big shoes to fill, though: The Pointless judge – and Eurovision superfan – was an immensely popular choice with UK and European viewers alike, proving quite the hit when he read out the votes during Sweden’s 2016 spectacular.

He was preceded by Nigella Lawson, who dished out the UK’s points in 2015 in Vienna, Austria.

“I am honoured and delighted to be invited to be the spokesperson for the UK at Eurovision this year” said Leskanich. “It makes it extra special as this year is the 20th anniversary of my win in 1997 with Love Shine A Light.”

The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine, and will be broadcast live on BBC1 with commentator Graham Norton.