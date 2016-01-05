What just happened on Come Dine With Me? ?? pic.twitter.com/Pw0KPl4AxF — gemma (@gemmaminty_) January 4, 2016

His outburst didn't come from nowhere. Peter had previously been accused of inappropriate conversation at the dinner table and didn't score too highly for the five course dinner he expected to storm the competition with.

In fact, he came last, and viewers couldn't believe their eyes and ears when he opened his mouth and told Jane to "take your money and get off my property". Let's just say he didn't take her winning too well... especially not after referring to her as someone with "all the breeding of a cheap pair of shoes".

Twitter couldn't believe its eyes and ears, absolutely lapping up the Come Dine With Me Carnage.

That was the best come dine with me ending I've ever seen! @Channel4 — Emilyparkin. (@itsemilyparkin) January 4, 2016

And even the stars of Gogglebox are talking about it this morning.

Remind us never to go round Peter's for Christmas dinner...

