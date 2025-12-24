Christmas is always about tradition and for a lot people one of those traditions is watching all the festive telly that we are inundated with, which usually included a Christmas special of Top of the Pops.

Ad

Running from 1964 to 2006, the weekly music chart television show began airing annually for a Christmas special, rounding up the very best music from the past year.

However in 2022, the usual Christmas Day slot was changed for one a few days later and the usual episode replaced with a music review of the year.

It's undeniable that 2025 has been a massive year for music, and for British music in particular. Oasis embarked on a sold out worldwide reunion tour, marking the band's first live appearances since 2009, Black Sabbath conducted a farewell concert titled Back to the Beginning at Villa Park in Birmingham, and Pulp released their first new studio album in 24 years.

So, what moments can we expect to see in this year's review and when is it on? Here's everything you need to know about Top of the Pops this year.

Is Top of the Pops on Christmas Day 2025?

Oasis perform on Top of the Pops in 2005. BBC

No. Top Of The Pops will not air on Christmas Day – but there will be an episode a few days later.

As per the change that occurred in 2022, the Christmas special of Top of the Pops is no longer a typical episode of the show and is instead a Review of the Year with Clara Amfo recapping all the best moments, stories and highlights from music in 2025.

When will Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2025 air?

Top Of The Pops: Review of the Year 2025 will air on New Year's Eve (Wednesday 31st December) at 6pm on BBC Two.

The episode will be 59 minutes long and be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

What will Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2025 show?

Olivia Rodrigo performs at Glastonbury 2025. Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

This year's review show will feature some of 2025's iconic live performances including Lewis Capaldi with his surprise slot at Glastonbury, Mercury Prize winner Sam Fender and breakout star Lola Young at Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Olivia Dean on Later... with Jools Holland.

2025 was all about female empowerment in music with Top of the Pops looking at some of the biggest stories this year with women taking over the headline slots at music festivals, with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan topping the bill at Glastonbury and Reading Festival respectively.

It was a massive year for British music alone with some absolutely iconic acts making long-awaited come backs including Oasis with their sold-out worldwide reunion tour, Radiohead's return to live shows after seven years, where they broke the attendance record at London's The O2 arena, and Lily Allen's new critically acclaimed album West End Girl.

Host Clara Amfo will also be talking to Jarvis Cocker about Pulp releasing their first album in 24 years this year, and US rising stars Ravyn Lenae and Alex Warren, who reflect on having two of the biggest-selling songs of 2025.

Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2025 will air on Wednesday 31st December at 6pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.