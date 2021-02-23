Top Gear’s back – here’s a look at the new trailer

Accessibility Links

There's wetsuits and a 007 tribute

Most of us haven’t had the chance to drive anywhere other than the supermarket for the past couple of months.

But if you’re a petrolhead itching to be out on the open road, at least there’s one bit of good news: Top Gear is on its way back to our screens with more car-based fun and games.

While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, the trailer for Series 30 has just been released, suggesting the wait is almost over. The 30-second teaser shows much-loved hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris getting up to more adrenaline-pumping adventures both behind the wheel and on land (we’re sure we spotted the guys in wetsuits…)

There’s also a hint of some 007 action with Paddy McGuinness paying homage to James Bond, sitting in the driver’s seat in a tux and talking about being shaken and stirred. It has been reported that the presenters will test out some classic Bond cars, in tribute to the latest film in the franchise, which is still yet to be released.

We also see a glimpse of the boys getting involved in another hair-raising stunt, in a challenge that sees them being pulled down a runway, clinging onto a tow bar on the back of a car (think water-skiing but on tarmac) – rather them than us!

Take a look at the trailer here:

As we’ve come to expect from these three, it looks like there’s a lot of laughter in store.

Last year, we saw the entertaining trio present the show from a drive-in studio, after coronavirus restrictions meant they couldn’t have an audience at their usual base in Dunsfold, and there were more UK films than usual, including a trip to Paddy’s hometown of Bolton. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect this year’s series, but we’re looking forward to going along for the ride.

Top Gear is expected to return to BBC1 soon. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

