And tonight on top gear.... pic.twitter.com/jd4LXEppNa — Jeremy Clarkson (@Jeremydarkson) March 15, 2015

And fans just couldn't get their heads around it.

The general consensus was that Sunday night's just aren't the same without Clarkson, Hammond and May.

There was a bit of anger, but Top Gear fans were mainly feeling sad...

And also really, really bored.

Chris Evans reckoned there are some very real side effects to missing the motoring show.

Even our very own Ben Preston bemoaned the lack of Top Gear on last night's schedules. Those Red Arrows just weren't cutting it as a replacement...

There were, of course, other ways to get your Clarkson fix:

But it wasn't quite the same...

Not that everyone was missing the show and its unique brand of banter. Plenty of Tweeters can see a light at the end of the tunnel for Top Gear – and their own Sunday nights...

What do you think? Did you miss Top Gear? Let us know in the comments box below...