Tom Hiddleston delivers US weather report, blames massive thunderstorm on Thor
The Loki actor explained his "brother from another mother" was responsible for the rainy spell
Every cloud has a silver lining, right? That was certainly the case in Chicago yesterday when news of a stormy patch of weather was tempered by the famous face delivering it: yes that is Tom Hiddleston you see, appearing on Fox 32 Chicago News.
Stepping in front of the camera, the Loki actor explained that the rough weather front was all down to his "brother from another mother", Thor, who had been misbehaving and "taken his hammer and smashed it on the surface of the sky."
"It's going to rain a hell of a lot, so good luck with that," he told the TV audience and meteorologist Mike Caplan. Charming. Perhaps he could have a word with his brother and guarantee us a sunny spell?