Every cloud has a silver lining, right? That was certainly the case in Chicago yesterday when news of a stormy patch of weather was tempered by the famous face delivering it: yes that is Tom Hiddleston you see, appearing on Fox 32 Chicago News.

Stepping in front of the camera, the Loki actor explained that the rough weather front was all down to his "brother from another mother", Thor, who had been misbehaving and "taken his hammer and smashed it on the surface of the sky."