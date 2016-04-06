Also, after hoards of people voted to name the Natural Environment Research Council's new vessel Boaty McBoatface, Daley earned his own 'Divey mcdiveface' snap.

The Olympic diver took it all in good spirits though, saying the entries had had him in "stitches". After announcing his (serious) winner, he revealed the rest of his, prank-filled, top ten:

You have to love the internet...