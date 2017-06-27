What are today's top TV and entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Tuesday 27th June...

  • Doctor Who guest-star Samantha Spiro drops hints about her identity in Saturday's series finale
  • Dark Materials author Philip Pullman to name a character in his new novel after a Grenfell Tower victim
  • BBC2’s Hospital to move out of London – and the team's next project will tackle schools
  • Channel 4 entertainment show Host the Week axed after one episode
