The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed on Twitter before the instalment aired on ITV that Cath, a retired bus driver from Bolton, had passed away.

Tipping Point’s Ben Shephard has paid tribute to a contestant on Wednesday’s episode (4th May) who has sadly died since filming.

Alongside a photo of them on set together, he wrote: “Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one… since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away.

“Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends.”

In a tweet 15 minutes before the show aired, Tipping Point said: "After the recording of today's programme, we spoke with Cath’s family who shared the sad news of Cath's passing.

"Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies."

Fans took to Twitter to share their condolences, with one tweeting: “RIP Cath, condolences to her family," while another added: "I'm devastated to hear this and would like to offer my condolences to Cath's friends and family."

Cath had played alongside contestants Afqad and Mark on Wednesday’s episode, and became the first player to be eliminated, leaving Afqad and Mark to battle it out for the jackpot.

After losing her spot on the show, she told Ben: “I don’t want to go home. Thank you for having me.”

Hosted by Ben Shephard, the daytime quiz show has been on our screens for a decade and reached its 12th season last month.

Over the years, hundreds of contestants have tested their luck against the arcade-style machine, in which contestants drop tokens down a choice of four chutes in the hope of winning a £10,000 jackpot.

