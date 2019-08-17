But, if you're done folding all the clothes in your wardrobe, and you're ready for the show's second season, look no further. Here's everything you need to know about Tidying Up with Marie Kondo season two.

Will there be a second season of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix?

It's still a bit early for that — Netflix hasn't yet commissioned a second series. Hopefully there's enough support behind it (and Marie Kondo isn't jetting off on another bestselling book tour...), but we'll keep you posted.

Who is Marie Kondo?

Author of the bestselling books The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy, Kondo is a Japanese tidying consultant, whose decluttering methods have gained her worldwide recognition.

What is Tidying Up with Marie Kondo about?

The eight-episode series follows Marie Kondo as she sets out to help several families who've become overwhelmed by the levels of unnecessary clutter in their homes.]

From "a recently widowed woman grappling with how to let go of her beloved late husband's’ possession" to "soon-to-be parents who realize it’s time to let go of the past", each household could do with Kondo's advice on how to 'spark joy' in their homes.

Is there a trailer for Tidying Up with Marie Kondo season 2?

Nothing yet — we'll keep you posted. In the meantime, why don't you check out the trailer from season one below.