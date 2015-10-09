Luckily, Helen George has the support of her lovely co-workers on Call the Midwife...

While Peter Andre has been roping in his kids for a little extra after-school practise.

They might be dancing for survival now, but that didn't stop Georgia and Giovanni starting off the week with a spot of karaoke...

Oti took a little time out too, for a celebration dance:

While Carol Kirkwood and Daniel O'Donnell have been hanging out together, albeit via video link...

Kevin is so confident in Kellie's skills he's been off at fancy awards ceremonies this week...

While Kirsty's been practising with whoever will have her:

And it must be paying off. Brendan reckons she'll be blooming brilliant this Saturday.

Ainsley Harriot and his pro Natalie Lowe are, erm, embodying penguins this week...

While Jamelia's been struggling with stairs:

And Jeremy's been sharing his impressive fitness goals on Twitter...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.20pm on BBC1