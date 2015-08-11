This US news anchor can't handle yet another story about the Kardashians
"I'm sick of this family!" says Fox 35 anchorman John Brown as he storms off the set. We feel your pain, John.
One news anchor in the United States won't be keeping up with the Kardashians any longer.
Anchorman John Brown has kowtowed to America's *other* first family for longer than he believed possible, but when it came to reporting on Kylie's new pet rabbit – named Bruce, guys. BRUCE! – he knew that revolution was nigh.
"I am having a good Friday, so I refuse to talk about the Kardashians today," he said, before turning to his co-presenter. "You are on your own, Amy. I can't do it."
Shout it from the barricade! "I’ve had enough Kardashians. I can’t take any more Kardashian stories on this show!"
The entertainment reporter tried to continue with her breaking Leporidae-based story, but her anchorman was not done.
More like this
“It’s a non-story!" he preached from off camera. "We’re talking about this family every freaking day on this show! Nobody cares about this family anymore! It’s enough! It’s Friday! I want to have a good Friday! I don’t want to talk about the Kardashians!”
Brown later apologised for his Kardashian meltdown in a Facebook post, writing "Sorry, I lost my mind a bit, although it was partially in jest!" before adding: "I did feel better though after I was done."
All hail @Fox35John.