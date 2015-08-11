"I am having a good Friday, so I refuse to talk about the Kardashians today," he said, before turning to his co-presenter. "You are on your own, Amy. I can't do it."

Shout it from the barricade! "I’ve had enough Kardashians. I can’t take any more Kardashian stories on this show!"

The entertainment reporter tried to continue with her breaking Leporidae-based story, but her anchorman was not done.

“It’s a non-story!" he preached from off camera. "We’re talking about this family every freaking day on this show! Nobody cares about this family anymore! It’s enough! It’s Friday! I want to have a good Friday! I don’t want to talk about the Kardashians!”

Brown later apologised for his Kardashian meltdown in a Facebook post, writing "Sorry, I lost my mind a bit, although it was partially in jest!" before adding: "I did feel better though after I was done."

