Emma's OK when the first word is 'Bloody', but as Alex reels off more and more words (no prizes for guessing which was number one) she starts to panic, squealing at him to stop.

"I do want my job!" Emma yells, jumping from her chair and calling for help from someone behind the scenes. Well, imagine the people at home, all choking on their cornflakes.

Advertisement

But as Emma was no doubt mentally going through her CV trying to figure out who on earth would hire her after this c***-up (might as well get into the sweary theme), Alex finally spills the truth...