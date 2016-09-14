Spotting an opportunity, singer Claxton decided to get involved when rugby Claxton was trying to buy a new car from Audi. Having been inadvertently sent a video message about rugby Claxton's potential purchase (posh, eh?) singer Claxton emailed them back for some very questionable bits of extra info.

This included whether an adult male could fit into the boot, if privacy glass could hide a spanner and 'ketchup' from view if left on the back seat, if the boot could be made waterproof so it could be washed down... you get the idea.

*round of applause*

Singer Claxton has not gone on to buy the car, but said "the other me certainly should".