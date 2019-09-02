And not only that, but Willoughby and Schofield will be joined by stars of the film, including Jim Carter (Mr Carson), Michael Fox (Andy Parker) and Tuppence Middleton (newcomer Lucy Smith).

Co-host Kelly Brook is also set to host a gardening segment from the grounds of the castle.

In addition, BRIT award-winning songstress Emeli Sandé will be exclusively performing We Are Not Alone, from her latest album Real Life - her first album release in three years.

"It's no secret that I'm a huge fangirl of Downton Abbey, just like our This Morning viewers,” said Willoughby of the upcoming episode.

"So put your feet up, get cosy and join us for High Tea at Highclere."

Schofield added: “Just like Holly, I'm a Downton Abbey superfan so I can't wait to give This Morning viewers a proper nosey around Highclere Castle in all its stunning glory. Surely Carson won't mind!"

The Downton Abbey movie – starring the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith – revolves around a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary in 1927 (a year on from the TV series’ finale).

Advertisement

The special Downton Abbey edition of This Morning will air 12th September, 10.30am on ITV