B&B owner Anne Sheerin's reaction to Daniel O'Donnell's arrival at her home is below.

See what we mean?

O'Donnell – who sadly left the Strictly dance floor a few weeks ago – is fronting a new Irish TV series with his wife, Majella, which sees the pair stopping off at Bed and Breakfasts around the country. Daniel and Majella's B&B Roadtrip airs on UTV Ireland on Monday nights, sandwiched between the Coronation Street double bill.

More like this

And the first episode got off to a rather exciting start for this B&B owner from Tulsk, Co Roscommon. She was utterly overwhelmed to have Daniel coming to stay and when he arrived at the door it was up to husband Noel to help her contain her excitement.

Here's hoping she didn't do a Mrs Doyle when bringing Daniel a nice cuppa though, eh?

Advertisement

Daniel and Majella's B&B Roadtrip airs on UTV Ireland on Monday nights at 8pm