These classic Robot Wars contestants are returning for the new series
But can they match up against the new contenders?
The return of Robot Wars to the BBC this summer is looking like it’ll be a nostalgic delight, with first the return of the classic House Robots and now news that original contestants (from the series that ran from 1998 to 2004) will compete alongside newer models.
Rejoining the ring will be robots including the burly Behemoth (see below), the piercing and iconic Razer (main image), the speedy Storm 2 and Welsh battler The General, as well as many more familiar machines (see below)
However, experience isn’t everything, as series executive producer Andrew Robertson explained to RadioTimes.com earlier this year. After all, technology has progressed a LOT over the last decade or so…
“You’ll certainly see old favourites in the show, but I think what you’ll realise when you see it is those old robots are slightly behind the times,” Robertson told us.
“What was once the King of the Arena… who knows?”
In other words, prepare to see a few old heroes go home in bin bags this year.
You can see the full list of Robot Wars contestants below.
Episode 1
Behemoth
Bonk
Carbide
Kill-E-Crank-E
Nuts
Razer
Terrorhurtz
The General
Episode 2
Chimera
Disconstructor
Draven
Foxic
M.R Speed Squared
Shockwave
Thor
Tough as Nails
Episode 3
Big Nipper
Dantomkia
Glitterbomb
King B Remix
Orte
Overdozer
Supernova
TR2
Episode 4
Apollo
Eruption
Kan-Opener
PP3D
Sabretooth
Storm 2
Sweeney Todd
Terror Turtle
Episode 5
Beast
Chompalot
Crazy Coupe 88
Gabriel
Infernal Contraption
Ironside 3
Pulsar
Thermidor 2
Episode 6
Grand final
Robot Wars will air on BBC2 later this month