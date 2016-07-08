However, experience isn’t everything, as series executive producer Andrew Robertson explained to RadioTimes.com earlier this year. After all, technology has progressed a LOT over the last decade or so…

“You’ll certainly see old favourites in the show, but I think what you’ll realise when you see it is those old robots are slightly behind the times,” Robertson told us.

“What was once the King of the Arena… who knows?”

More like this

In other words, prepare to see a few old heroes go home in bin bags this year.

You can see the full list of Robot Wars contestants below.

Episode 1

Behemoth

Bonk

Carbide

Kill-E-Crank-E

Nuts

Razer

Terrorhurtz

The General

Episode 2

Chimera

Disconstructor

Draven

Foxic

M.R Speed Squared

Shockwave

Thor

Tough as Nails

Episode 3

Big Nipper

Dantomkia

Glitterbomb

King B Remix

Orte

Overdozer

Supernova

TR2

Episode 4

Apollo

Eruption

Kan-Opener

PP3D

Sabretooth

Storm 2

Sweeney Todd

Terror Turtle

Episode 5

Beast

Chompalot

Crazy Coupe 88

Gabriel

Infernal Contraption

Ironside 3

Pulsar

Thermidor 2

Episode 6

Grand final

Advertisement

Robot Wars will air on BBC2 later this month