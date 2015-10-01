It's all about getting a chair now. A chair means a spot at this year's Judges' Houses, with Cheryl choosing the Groups, Rita the Girls, Grimmy the Boys and Mr Cowell the Overs. But will these singers be sitting tight, or will they be heading home? As Six Chairs kicks off this Sunday, see what you make of these acts whose auditions have so far been left on the cutting room floor...

Chloe Baker

Her auditions haven't been shown yet, but Chloe posted this snap of her group for this year's Boot Camp opening challenge. Soloist Chloe is pictured fourth from the left. Now she just needs to wow at Wembley and get Rita to give her a seat in her category. No pressure, right?

Caitlyn Vanbeck

Judging by her posts on social media, Caitlyn's having a blast on the X Factor. She won Edinburgh's Got Talent in 2011 and you can have a listen to her vocal skills via her YouTube account.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZlU2KzqU4g

Danny Sharples

We got to see Danny during the Boot Camp team challenge, but the Liverpool lad has made his own version of his first audition as this wasn't show in an episode. Check it out:

I've recreated my #XFactor arena audition since they cut me out ;) Head to https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fiamdsharp for full vid. pic.twitter.com/OCEUgBQHcd — Danny Sharples (@iamdsharp) September 25, 2015

Danny is second from the right in this clip from Boot Camp:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmh8xmUI104

Jamie Eldridge

A few beady-eyed viewers have tweeted that they've spotted Jamie among the singers on X Factor, but we're yet to see an audition from him. His own YouTube account is brimming with content though, so here's a taste of his musical talents:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHJ1siPoK70

Martin Harich

Martin hails from Slovakia and it's the fourth time the 20-year-old's tried out for the X Factor. He flew over especially for this year's auditions so here's hoping Grimmers doesn't send him straight back. Here's a look at his work:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZJ0PoAjlis

Cam and Brett

We're yet to see much of Cam and Brett, but they've tweeted a snap of themselves backstage. Here's hoping their vocals are more cheery.

On Xtra Factor being miserable gits for a bit watch on plus one, hopefully ITV1 soon. ? #xfactor X pic.twitter.com/bVWBGA4zDR — Cam & Brett (@cam_and_brett) August 30, 2015

Decibellas

We had a quick blast from the Decibellas during the Boot Camp group challenge, where they performed Taylor Swift's Blank Space, but it will be good to hear them on their own so they can show what they're made of.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0sdlaYMEHo

Goe

Six Chair Challenge will be our first snapshot of Goe, who we simply know are a group. The judges have clearly seen something, so we're excited to find out what they're all about.

Ryder

Have this boy band got what it takes to make this year's Judges' Houses? Have a listen and see if you think Cheryl should back them.

Here you go #Ryders Here is our first official cover on @YouTube of "Style" by @taylorswift13 Enjoy! https://t.co/qDjZ96cP0e RT ?????????? — RYDER (@RyderLads) September 26, 2015

Lochei Kusi Ghent

We had a peek at Lochei during the group challenge at Boot Camp (second from the right). Will Simon see a future chart-topper and add Lochei to his overs category?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0sdlaYMEHo

The X Factor Six Chair Challenge starts Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV