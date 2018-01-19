Can't spot it? Allow us to explain.

If you scroll to the 3 minute 23 seconds mark or so, you'll spot a second plate being delivered to Ramsay's table. Now, all might seem well with this extra portion of food, but if you look VERY closely you'll note that it appears to have a mind of its own.

As Redditor gentle_exile pointed out, someone appears to have edited the food back into the shot, which may have been recorded at a different time.

It's a wibbly wobbly wonder, not to be confused with the frozen treat of the same name.