The royally-named contestants will pit their wits against a "ruthless quiz genius" in pursuit of a prize pot worth thousands of pounds. They will work as a team to answer general knowledge questions against the clock – and try to race down the game board to the exit, without being caught.

Producers seem to be having a lot of fun with names this week.

On Wednesday, there was a biblical theme as the contestants were called Matthew, Mark, Luke and... Joan.

The Chase's royal wedding special will air on Friday 18th March at 5pm on ITV