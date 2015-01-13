Benedict Cumberbatch rocked up to the Golden Globes awards bash in a rather swish in a tux and – gasp – a pair of thick-rimmed spectacles. It's not the first time Cumberbatch has been seen sporting glasses. There have been many other memorable occasions. There are entire Tumblr pages dedicated to Benedict Cumberbatch's eye-gear. But these particular frames sent a new tremor of excitement through Twitter...

Advertisement

There were words about how words wouldn't suffice...

One tweeter immediately put an order in...

There was emoticon-love...

This fan was ahead of the game...

More like this

Basically he has trumped himself...

And some could do no more than simply state the facts:

Naturally, he removed them for his Meryl Streep photobomb. That's just good sense.

Advertisement

Read the full list of Golden Globe winners here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement