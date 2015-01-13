There is a lot of excitement about Benedict Cumberbatch's spectacles
The Imitation Game star sported a pair of thick-rimmed glasses for this year's Golden Globes - and fans swooned
Benedict Cumberbatch rocked up to the Golden Globes awards bash in a rather swish in a tux and – gasp – a pair of thick-rimmed spectacles. It's not the first time Cumberbatch has been seen sporting glasses. There have been many other memorable occasions. There are entire Tumblr pages dedicated to Benedict Cumberbatch's eye-gear. But these particular frames sent a new tremor of excitement through Twitter...
There were words about how words wouldn't suffice...
One tweeter immediately put an order in...
There was emoticon-love...
This fan was ahead of the game...
Basically he has trumped himself...
And some could do no more than simply state the facts:
Naturally, he removed them for his Meryl Streep photobomb. That's just good sense.