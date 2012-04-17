The chosen few will not, however, have snuck into the boot camp stage without facing Gary Barlow and co: if they succeed they'll be asked to audition in person for the show's producers.

The 2012 show's open auditions tour of six major British cities has already been completed, with applicants who passed them progressing, like successful Facebook contestants, to the familiar stage shows in front of the judges, which are still to come.

The judging panel is thought to be as it was last year - Gary Barlow, Tulisa Contostavlos, Kelly Rowland and Louis Walsh - although this has not yet been confirmed.

Applicants via Facebook must be aged 16 or over and must have the right to live and work in the UK. They are eligible whether they are an amateur artist, have had a management deal in the past or have one now.

The innovation follows the use of online auditions by this year's Britain's Got Talent. They were conducted via YouTube and a shortlist of 24 was drawn up, which YouTube users then voted on - although the winning act, harmony singing group the TestostaTones, did not reach the televised stages.