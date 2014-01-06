“I watched the first two series and I really got into the show. I think as a teenager, I probably would have loved to have gone on it. I think I would have daydreamed about going on it. Would I have made it through? I have no idea."

On those spinning chairs:

"It’s really nerve-wracking as to when you should press the button. I thought I would be looking for voices I could relate to, but actually I turned for voices that are nothing to do with me. It has been an amazing experience to hear some of their voices."

More like this

On saying no:

“You form a picture in your mind from your set of life experiences about what the voice says to you, and then you turn around and it is very different. The hardest thing I have found is saying no to people.”

On the type of coach she is:

“I am strict if I have to be. I want them to feel they have support from me. I have been advising them on things that I have learned as a performer. I do care about it a lot and even when I go home, I find myself thinking about what is the best thing to do.”

On winning:

“It would be the cherry on the top. I actually think, however, it is more about the experience of doing it. It has to be – that is what you are aiming for of course.”

The Voice starts Saturday 11 January at 7:00pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes