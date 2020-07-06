The new series will open with a performance of the Guns N' Roses hit Sweet Child O' Mine in which each coach has their very own mini-me who'll watch on from the red chairs.

will.i.am kicks off the performance before the others join in, Paloma making up for being the new arrival with some serious vocals.

As the quartet sing on stage, the camera flashes to the famous red chairs seating four kids dressed exactly the same as the judges.

Little will.i.am wears all black and dons a similar black beanie, while Pixie's mini-me is dressed in a glitzy peach dress just like her. Paloma and Danny's miniature versions also rock outfits identical to theirs.

Speaking of the performance, Pixie said: "The song is Sweet Child O'Mine. I love that it starts off acoustic before rocking out. I think the thing that's really cool is that we've got mini mes too! And they've got our same outfits which is so cute. It's like the reverse of the Haribo advert and we're singing and they're miming."

will.i.am added: "We’re doing Sweet Child O’ Mine and for me, I’m not afraid of challenges, so it’s great. I really like it." And on his mini-me, he added: "He's adorable!"

Paloma commented on the group coming together, saying: "It’s quite funny to get four completely different performers to sing together but I feel like it’s a really good song for that."

And it sounds like the performance took Danny down memory lane, as he recalled turning for the very same song on the first series back in 2o17.

He said: "The performance is quite a special song for me actually because on the first series of The Voice Kids this is actually a song I turned for - a kid called Jack. He was really, really good and it kicked off my Voice Kids journey. For me it feels like oh this is a really good vibe this song."

We wonder who he'll be turning for this series...

The Voice Kids starts Saturday July 11th at 7:25pm on ITV. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.